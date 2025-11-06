Ducks rally to beat Stars 7-5, Carlsson scores key short-handed goal

Leo Carlsson's short-handed goal midway through the third period proved to be the winner as the Anaheim Ducks rallied to beat the Dallas Stars 7-5 on Thursday night.

Carlsson scored on a slap shot 10:38 into the third period to give the Ducks a 6-4 lead. Troy Terry had an assist on the goal.

Chris Kreider scored twice, Cutter Gauthier, Olen Zellweger, Ian Moore added goals and Mason McTavish added an empty-netter for Anaheim, which won its fifth straight and for the seventh time in eight games. Lukas Dostal finished with 21 saves.

Wyatt Johnston had two goals, Roope Hintz, Tyler Seguin and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Dallas, which lost for the third time in four games. Miro Heiskanen had four assists and Jake Oettinger made 18 saves.

Dallas had its seven-game points streak halted.

Ducks: At the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

Stars: At the Nashville Predators on Saturday.