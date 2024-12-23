Sky Elements Drone Shows still a part of Dallas New Year's Eve Bash

DALLAS — A drone show is still listed as part of Dallas New Year's Eve Bash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating colliding drones at a holiday Sky Elements Drone Show this past Saturday in Orlando, Florida.

When asked Monday, Reunion Tower spokeswoman Kimber Westphall said she had no answers about the Coppell-based company's continued participation in Dallas New Year's Eve Bash. She tried reaching out to leadership for answers.

"The Reunion Tower team is gathering information right now and (has) nothing to report at the moment," she said.

Reminders about the fireworks extravaganza will be issued after Christmas, Westphall said in a release.

Meanwhile, the mothers of a 7-year-old boy struck by one of the plunging drones in Florida recalled the incident.

"Before they went down, the green one went straight at us, and I went to the left, and my son went to the right, and it hit my son," Jessica Lumsden said.

Lumsden and Adriana Edgerton said the boy would need heart surgery.

"The biggest thing is him right now, and just figuring out what's wrong because, like, I don't know if you heard, like they were saying his oxygen... yeah, he keeps stop breathing," Edgerton said.

The drones were permitted through the FAA, according to the Associated Press. The typically colorful flying devices started to fall into a crowd of thousands at Lake Eola Park on Saturday night.

"Our thoughts are with the family and all those impacted by the outcome of this event," the city of Orlando said in a statement. "The city remains in contact with the vendor and FAA, who will conduct a thorough investigation."

In a statement, Sky Elements Drone Shows said:

"Sky Elements Drones wants to extend our sincere hope for a full and speedy recovery to those impacted at our Lake Eola show in Orlando on Saturday, Dec. 21. The well-being of our audience is our utmost priority, and we regret any distress or inconvenience caused.

We are diligently working with the FAA and City of Orlando officials to determine the cause and are committed to establishing a clear picture of what transpired. Millions of people see our shows annually, and we are committed to maintaining the highest safety regulations set forth by the FAA."

Edgerton told Orlando television station WESH that her son, Alexander, got cut in the mouth.

"There's an actual imprint of the drone on his chest," Edgerton said.