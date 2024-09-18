Suspect identified, in custody after unprovoked attack on woman in Downtown Dallas

DALLAS – The Dallas Police Department identified the man they said was caught on camera violently attacking a woman on a Downtown sidewalk last week.

In a news release Wednesday, DPD said 36-year-old Antonio Banks has been charged with aggravated assault in the case. He was already in custody at the Dallas County Jail on a trespassing charge and parole violation, according to jail records.

DPD did not say how investigators identified Banks as the suspect.

A security camera from a nearby apartment recorded video of the attack, which happened at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12 on the corner of Elm Street and Field Street. A man, who police now say was Banks, can be seen coming up behind the victim as she is standing on the sidewalk and striking her in the head with what appears to be a metal pole.

On Tuesday, Dallas County District Clerk Felicia Pitre confirmed to CBS News Texas that the victim is one of her employees. Her first name is Elizabeth, but Pitre declined to share her last name.

Elizabeth had to have surgery following the attack and will likely need rehab, Pitre said.

"Believe it or not she's in good spirits ready to come back to work, naturally she's [asking] what happened and wants the individual to be caught, to find out why," Pitre said.