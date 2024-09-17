Woman attacked in downtown Dallas was a county employee, District Clerk says

DALLAS — It's a video that's left many shocked and frankly outraged.

Now we're learning more about the woman who was violently attacked in downtown Dallas last week.

Dallas County District Clerk Felicia Pitre confirmed to CBS News Texas that the victim was a support clerk in the district clerk's office.

"She's up and walking she's coherent, so she's doing as well as to be expected," said Pitre.

Her name is Elizabeth. For privacy reasons, the district clerk did not want to share her last name.

She was out taking a break when she was attacked last Thursday. Elizabeth had to have surgery following the attack and will likely need rehab.

When her team at the district clerk's office found out what happened the District Clerk rushed to the scene to identify her.

"I wanted her to know that she's important and I lead by example and I was determined to be there for her, just to let her know her district clerk family is there for her," said Pitre.

DPD has yet to identify or locate the attacker but police released these still images of the man, who was last seen wearing a long black shirt and pants.

The attack has shaken up those who work in the George Allen Court building who often walk around downtown on their breaks.

But what strikes Pitre the most, is the lack of reaction from the witnesses in that video.

"No one stopped to help her and that's disheartening that no one thought enough to help her," said Pitre.

The team at the district clerk's office is rallying around Elizabeth as she begins to recover. They're even donating their sick time to her so she can stay home and heal.

"Believe it or not she's in good spirits ready to come back to work, naturally she's [asking] what happened and wants the individual to be caught, to find out why," said Pitre.

They're hoping that someone will come forward and help police identify her attacker.

"If anyone knows anything, please speak up, justice for Elizabeth," said Pitre. "So that this doesn't happen to anyone else."

Dallas Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Assaults Detective Jessica Cuddy, #10515, at (214) 671-4733, or Jessica.Cuddy@dallaspolice.gov