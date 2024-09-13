Video shows woman being assaulted in unprovoked attack in downtown Dallas

DALLAS – A woman was violently assaulted in downtown Dallas on Thursday afternoon in what appeared to be a random attack, officials said.

Downtown Dallas, Inc.

The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. at the corner of Elm Street and Field Street, according to Downtown Dallas, Inc.

Security camera footage from The Drakestone apartments shows the woman standing at the corner when a man approached quickly from behind and struck her in the head with what appears to be a pole. The woman collapsed immediately.

Downtown Dallas, Inc. reported that its security officers arrived on the scene within minutes of the attack.

"We're horrified by this unprovoked attack," said Downtown Dallas Inc. President and CEO Jennifer Scripps. "We are praying for the victim's recovery and working with law enforcement to locate the attacker."

Dallas police confirmed the assault and said the investigation is continuing.

"Our partners at Dallas City Hall share in our outrage, and we will work together to ensure downtown remains a safe place for all residents, workers and visitors," Scripps said. "We have zero tolerance for violent crime."

The woman was taken to the hospital following the attack. Her current condition is not known.