Doughnut Snob brings gourmet doughnuts to CBS News Texas for National Doughnut Day

Friday is National Doughnut Day, and what better way to celebrate than with some of the best doughnuts North Texas has to offer?

CBS News Texas invited The Doughnut Snob, a Fort Worth-based food truck known for its gourmet creations, to pull up and treat the newsroom.

CBS News Texas

The team also got a peek inside the compact kitchen, where owner David Cudmore claims they're serving the best doughnuts in Texas, at least according to one particular customer base.

"There's a myth about law enforcement officers and doughnuts," Cudmore said. "We have been told repeatedly all over North Texas by police officers that we have the best doughnuts."

Sweet cream, buttermilk base

So, what's the secret?

"We make a sweet cream, buttermilk cake doughnut," Cudmore said.

Each doughnut starts with a rich batter that's dropped into hot oil by a machine he calls "the hopper," then fried to golden perfection. After that, the real fun begins -- decorating with a lineup of creative, homemade toppings.

Creative flavors steal the show

A favorite at the station was the apple cinnamon streusel dipped in a house-made crumble. But he also served up Samoa, Bavarian cream, maple bacon, Oreo, blueberry cheesecake, and their seasonal hit, strawberry shortcake doughnuts.

"My favorite is the blueberry cheesecake," Cudmore said. "They're definitely a splurge, but always worth it. Calories are calories," he added. "But doughnuts aren't always just doughnuts."

Competing for food truck gold

The Doughnut Snob has clearly made an impression in North Texas.

This weekend, Cudmore and his crew will compete at the Food Truck Championships of Texas in Graham, entering their seasonal strawberry shortcake doughnut in hopes of bringing home the gold -- and a grand prize of $10,000.