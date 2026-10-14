The real story behind the iconic "Don't Mess With Texas" slogan, 40 years later

Every Texan knows the phrase "Don't Mess With Texas." It evokes a sense of Texas pride, a puffed-out chest and a tip of the hat. But with the endless appearances on signs and merchandise, it can be easy to forget what Don't Mess With Texas is all about.

The answer is self-evident, but may be hard to catch at first. It's about the word "mess," in the literal sense of making a mess. In 2026, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is celebrating the phrase's 40th anniversary as a potent marketing tool against roadside litter.

A solution to an expensive problem

The idea for the a marketing campaign was sparked in 1984, after TxDOT had to spend $20 million to clean up roadside litter, the equivalent of more than $64 million today.

"This litter was a massive growing problem, but especially along highways and rural roads. And the majority of the litter was fast food wrappers, cans and bottles often thrown out of vehicles, which was super dangerous to drivers," TxDOT spokesperson Laura Butterbrodt said in a recent interview.

TxDOT hired Austin-based marketing agency GSD&M for the campaign, which was headed by Mike Blair and Tim McClure. They wanted to create a slogan that would connect with Texans, especially those that might be more prone to littering; McClure called them "bubbas in pickup trucks" and those that believed it was their "God-given right" to litter.

On an early walk one morning, McClure noticed trash in his neighborhood and said he heard his mother's voice in the back of his head saying it looked like a mess, much like his room growing up. That was a lightbulb moment for him. Texans don't say litter, they'd say it's a mess. So he took it to TxDOT and "Don't Mess With Texas" became the slogan of the campaign.

To turn the idea into a memorable message to the public, Blair knew they needed big names and attention-grabbing commercials. The first one, released in 1986, featured Stevie Ray Vaughan playing guitar in front of a huge Texas flag and uttering the now-famous slogan into the camera.

From there, the phrase exploded into the mainstream and Blair directed more and more commercials with Texas celebrities and athletes. The campaign has featured the likes of Willie Nelson, George Strait, Matthew McConaughey, Joe Jonas, and now Post Malone.

Don't Mess With Texas success

The campaign was not only catchy, it actually worked. After one year, roadside litter decreased 29%. By the 1990s, it was down 72% and the numbers continue to decline.

Despite that, there is a reason the campaign is still around 40 years later: About 362 million pieces of trash accumulate on Texas roads every year, about half of it coming from motorists, TxDOT said.

Roadside litter is mostly things like cans and water bottles, but micro-litter is also a big problem, TxDOT said. Any piece of trash that's smaller than 2 inches is considered micro-litter, with cigarette butts being the most common.

"Litter is any trash that is not disposed of in a trash can. Gum is litter. Even compostable things like banana peels and an apple core is litter when you throw it out a car window or on the ground. Also trash that flies out of a car window or out of a truck bed, even if it's an accident, that's still littering," Butterbrodt said.

Throwing litter out of a car can be hazardous to other drivers. Research done by AAA in 2016 showed that at the time, 500 people died and 39,000 people were injured from accidents caused by objects being tossed out of a window, or from trying to avoid roadside debris. Most of those incidents were along interstates.

Littering can also be costly for Texas drivers, in addition to the millions the state spends on cleaning it up. Someone caught littering can face a fine of up to $2,000.

Throwing a piece of garbage out of the window affects every Texan, polluting water and soil and affecting wildlife.

Think of what Big Bend would look like with a mountain of trash, or Fredericksburg vineyards strung with litter instead of grapes. Wading through plastic bottles to see Big Tex or the Alamo. These places are Texas heritage and the pride and joy of Texans. Such a beautiful and diverse landscape doesn't deserve to be messed with.