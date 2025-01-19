As Trump takes office, a new Texas bill would make it easier to build a border wall

Incoming President Donald Trump will be inaugurated Monday. He has promised to crackdown on illegal immigration on his first day of his second term. A new bill filed in the Texas Senate would make it easier for the border wall to be built in the Lone Star State. Jack spoke with the bill's author. One of the first bills about illegal immigration could reach Trump's desk: The Laken Riley Act. Jack spoke with Senator John Cornyn who passed an amendment to the legislation. CBS News Texas anchor Ken Molestina returned to various Texas border communities to hear what residents are saying about the new administration. The fight over who will become the new Speaker of the Texas House has been settled, but Republicans remain divided. (Original air date: January 19, 2025.)

Bill would give Texas eminent domain authority to build border wall

State Senator Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, has filed a bill to allow Texas to use eminent domain authority to build a wall along the southern border. Creighton, the Senate President Pro Tempore, said his bill is the only legislation filed so far that would give the state the power. In an interview with CBS News Texas Creighton said the state must think beyond the Trump administration. "In Texas, we have to continue working on our border enforcement plan because either way you look at it, this administration will be there for four years, but protecting Texas and all Texans at our southern border is not on a four year expiration. That's permanent." Creighton said eminent domain authority is already used by the state for other public projects. "Just as we do for highways, roads, dams, and bridges. Keeping people safe, building necessary infrastructure to provide for the safety of all Texans."

State Representative Gene Wu, D-Houston and Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus criticized the bill. "The state already has eminent domain power, but the state has to prove that it actually needs it. In Texas, we've actually thrown in more than $10 billion into border security in our state and we have very little to show for it."

Laken Riley Act

The U.S. Senate advanced what could become the first bill to crack down illegal immigration during incoming President Donald Trump's second term. The Laken Riley Act is named after Laken Riley, a nursing school student in Georgia, who was murdered by a man who entered the country illegally. If passed, those in the country illegally who are accused of crimes such as burglary, theft, and shoplifting would be detained by federal authorities. Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, told CBS News Texas that an amendment to the bill that he passed last week requires any migrant who assaulted law enforcement officers to be held by the feds as well. "I think it's common sense. It's shocking to me that 25 Democrats voted against that. But I guess those are the 25 who didn't learn anything from the November 5th election, but I'm glad it passed. I expect we will send this to President Trump's desk, and he will sign it into law shortly after he is sworn in." There is bipartisan support for this bill in the Senate. The House previously approved the measure but will have to vote on it again because of Senator Cornyn's amendment. Opponents, including some Democrats, have criticized the measure saying it removes due process rights for migrants. The vote in the Senate will take place next week.

Cornyn also discussed how Republicans intend to pass Trump's agenda and his decision to run for reelection next year.

Back to the border

CBS News Texas anchor Ken Molestina returned to various communities along the Texas border to get a sense of how people are feeling as Trump takes office. In November, Trump not only won in the state of Texas, but border counties turned red.

Speaker Battle

After a contentious battle that split Texas House Republicans, State Representative Dustin Burrows of Lubbock was elected Speaker. In the second round of voting, he defeated his fellow Republican David Cook of Mansfield, 85 to 55 votes. Records show 49 Democratic Representatives voted for Burrows, which is more than the 36 Republicans who backed him. Burrows struck a conciliatory tone after being sworn in. "I commit to you today every member, every member will have a voice. Every district, every district will have a seat at the table."

House Democratic Caucus Chairman, Representative Gene Wu of Houston, said most of the Democratic lawmakers backed Burrows because they're tired of partisan bickering. "What Democrats have done and what Republicans have done is the people who are reasonable in the middle and who actually want to fix things have gotten together and said forget all the partisanship, let's work together." Another Democratic State Representative, Ramon Romero of Fort Worth said Burrows' victory was impressive. "Knowing that we have a strong leader I would say overwhelming 85 votes, I think it sends a good signal to the other branches that the House is independent."

Burrows' victory continues to divide Republicans. State Representative Shelley Luther, R-Grayson County agreed with the assessment by various grassroots conservatives who commented on social media. "The Democrats just chose who they wanted for Speaker, that's 100 percent true," said Luther. She backed Representative Cook over Burrows. "I think we gave it a good try to get a reformer in the House. We tried to reform the Texas House like the grassroots wanted and we weren't successful today. But that doesn't mean we can't be successful in the Texas House this session. The grassroots are going to be pretty upset with some of the people who voted for Burrows, so I am worried for them at this point."

Among the Republicans who backed Burrows over Cook, State Representative Jared Patterson of Frisco. "I think the Texas House is very fortunate to have Dustin Burrows as Speaker of the House right now." Representative Jared Patterson of Frisco is among the Republicans who backed Burrows. He criticized Cook for not dropping out of the race. "Let's be clear, David Cook's vanity project in running for Speaker and when he knew he had no pathway to become Speaker, he knew that he couldn't get within 20 votes winning the election. He empowered the Democrats to pick the Speaker because he's the one that split the party."

We asked Representative Cook for a response, but didn't hear back. In a statement released after the vote, Cook said, "We sparked an important and long-overdue conversation about the need for reform within this body, and for that I am truly appreciative."

