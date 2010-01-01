Jack is as passionate about reporting today as he was when he first began his broadcast journalism career more than 30 years ago.

He covers politics for CBS News Texas and hosts the weekly show Eye On Politics, which is streamed through the CBS News app and Pluto TV at 7 p.m. every Thursday and Friday.

Jack joined CBS News Texas in September 2003.

He regularly interviews Republican and Democratic elected officials, and interviewed Joe Biden when he ran for President in 2020 and former President Donald Trump in 2018 and when he was a candidate in 2016.

While Jack loves covering politics, he has also worked on investigative stories and covered numerous hurricanes and tornado outbreaks.

He won an Emmy Award for his investigative report on DFW Airport spending, and Texas Associated Press awards for his stories about the previous indictments against former Governor Rick Perry, his coverage of the federal courts in Dallas and his weather coverage.

Before moving to North Texas, Jack reported for television stations in Orlando, Southern California, Fort Myers-Naples and Utica, New York.

He began his journalism career in Syracuse, where he was an anchor and reporter at WHEN-AM.

Jack has been happily married for 30 years to Amy, who is a morning news anchor at radio station KLIF-AM in Dallas. They are the proud parents of two amazing daughters.

Jack and Amy both graduated from the Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.

While they still bleed Orange, they love Texas and are happy to call the Lonestar State home.