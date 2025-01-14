Republican Dustin Burrows elected Speaker of the Texas House after bruising battle

New Texas House Speaker says every House member will have a voice

AUSTIN — Newly elected Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, struck a conciliatory tone in his victory speech after defeating David Cook, R-Mansfield in what split the GOP.

He told Republicans and Democrats in the House chamber, "I commit to you today every member, every member will have a voice and every district, every district will have a seat at the table."

On social media, some grassroots conservatives indicated they weren't happy that Burrows beat Cook, who was backed by many Republicans in and out of the Texas House.

Cook won support from the House GOP caucus last month. On Tuesday, Burrows received 85 votes while Cook won 55 votes.

Voting records show Burrows won support from 49 House Democrats and 36 Republicans, while Cook won 52 votes from Republicans and 3 votes from Democrats.

In the days leading up to the vote, Texas GOP Chairman Abraham George and Attorney General Ken Paxton said that any Republican who backed Burrows would face a primary challenge next year. Those who supported Burrows downplayed that threat.

As for the top issues facing the legislature and all Texans, Speaker Burrows mentioned four of the items in his speech to members.

"Property taxpayers need relief," said Burrows. "Our public schools need support. Our water infrastructure needs investment. We need to address the threats of terrorism on the heels of a Texan conducting an attack on New Year's Day."

The House is adjourned until 10 a.m. Wednesday. No word yet if Governor Greg Abbott will address House members then. Because of the vote, the Governor didn't speak with them Tuesday. But he did address the Senate.

As Speaker, Burrows will control activity on the House floor and appoint committee chairs. During the next 140 days, Burrows will lead the House in developing and approving a state budget in conjunction with the Senator.

