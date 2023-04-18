Dolly Parton-inspired Frisco boutique hopes she'll make a visit during the ACM Awards

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – In less than a month, the one and only Dolly Parton will be here in North Texas. Alongside Garth Brooks, she'll be hosting the 58th American Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco.

Some of her biggest local fans are hoping she'll put an extra stop on her calendar.

At Apple Blvd Boutique in Frisco's Rail District, Dolly Parton is a major source of inspiration.

"Oh my goodness, I love Dolly so much.. just the way that she empowers women," employee Elle Battaglia said.

"She's just so fabulous and giving and loves the Lord and those are all things that are really important to us," employee Brooke Church said.

Outside the boutique, there's an eye-catching tribute to the global superstar that's drawing a lot of attention.

"I've had some customers come in and ask if they can take their senior pictures there," Battaglia said. "They wear their Dolly inspired outfits. All the pink. All the glitter.

"They're coming from Houston, Austin, San Antonio, just to take pictures and shop with us," owner Johnny Apple said. "It's become this little landmark, something that people are really excited about."

The artist, Patrick Ganino, is known for painting celebrities. Some of whom have even stopped by to take pictures.

"It's always been a dream that maybe one day Dolly would come down and take a picture in front of our mural," Church said.

Next month will be the perfect opportunity!

"This Wednesday at 9 a.m. we're going to be doing a whole group… whole City Of Frisco.. all around the metroplex.. is going to come and we're going to do a big picture in front of this mural," Apple said.

The hope is Dolly herself will see it and feel inspired to create her own.

"She's going to be right here!" Church said.

"There's no reason that we can't with a little hashtag and some social media get her out here to take a selfie. It would be a dream come true for all of us."

If you come, you're then asked to post your photo in as many places as possible with the hashtags #TheRailDistrictLovesDolly and #FriscoLovesDolly.

The boutique location is 8760 7th St., Frisco, TX, 75034. For more information, click here or here.