Dog attacks 4 people, including child in Haltom City

HALTOM CITY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Police are investigating after a dog attacked four people, including a 6-year-old child Sunday afternoon.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Haltom City Police arrived at the Mosiac Apartments on Oct. 1 to find two injured adults and the child, who was treated and released. Both adults were taken to the hospital. As of Monday, Oct. 2, police didn't release an update on their conditions.

Police said the dog also injured another person who tried to subdue it. That person was also treated and released.

The dog was taken into custody by the Haltom City Animal Services.

Currently, no charges have been filed.