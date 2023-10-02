Watch CBS News
Local News

Dog attacks 4 people, including child in Haltom City

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

Monday morning headlines, Oct. 2
Monday morning headlines, Oct. 2 03:29

HALTOM CITY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Police are investigating after a dog attacked four people, including a 6-year-old child Sunday afternoon. 

Dog biting the arm of a person
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Haltom City Police arrived at the Mosiac Apartments on Oct. 1 to find two injured adults and the child, who was treated and released. Both adults were taken to the hospital. As of Monday, Oct. 2, police didn't release an update on their conditions. 

Police said the dog also injured another person who tried to subdue it. That person was also treated and released. 

The dog was taken into custody by the Haltom City Animal Services. 

Currently, no charges have been filed. 

First published on October 2, 2023 / 12:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.