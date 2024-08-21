DNC Day 3: Here's what to expect from the third day of the Democratic convention

The Democratic National Convention continues on Wednesday as Day 3 gets underway in Chicago, with a focus on how the party's new ticket plans to fight for Americans' freedoms.

The second day of the convention featured an exuberant presentation of support for the Harris-Walz ticket by the assembled delegates. State by state, delegations rallied around Vice President Kamala Harris' nomination for president Tuesday in a ceremonial roll call vote, with prominent Democrats — and celebrities like rapper Lil Jon and actor Eva Longoria — representing their states.

Former President Barack Obama headlined the second night of the convention, delivering a spirited address about his hope for the future and an earnest tribute to his former vice president, Mr. Biden, while issuing stark warnings about Donald Trump returning to the White House. The night also included speeches from former first lady Michelle Obama and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, among others. And the most anticipated appearances — from Harris and her running mate — are still ahead.

Former President Barack Obama arrives to speak next to former first lady Michelle Obama during the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2024. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

What's on the agenda?

Each day of the convention features a theme related to the tagline, "For the People, For Our Future." Wednesday's theme is "A Fight for Our Freedoms," where the party is set to highlight how Harris will work to protect Americans' freedoms, while portraying Trump as a threat to the same principles.

The Day 3 programming gets underway at 5:30 p.m. CT, or 6:30 p.m. ET. For a detailed list of events, see the DNC's schedule on their website.

Who's speaking?

A number of prominent Democrats are expected to speak on Day 3 of the convention, although an official schedule has yet to be released. Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is expected to deliver the keynote address as he officially accepts the vice presidential nomination and makes his introduction on the national stage.

The delegates will also hear from former President Bill Clinton, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to a source familiar with the schedule.

How to watch the 2024 DNC with cable

CBS television stations will have coverage beginning at 10 p.m. ET during the four days. Find your local CBS station here.

How to watch the 2024 DNC without cable

CBS News 24/7 will have coverage of the convention throughout the day, and will stream each night's keynote speeches on your mobile or streaming device.

