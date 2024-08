Tim Walz makes DNC address a pep talk, fact checking Project 2025 claims Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz delivered his Democratic National Convention address in Chicago Wednesday. Walz channeled his past as a school sports coach and touched on some policy goals for the Harris-Walz ticket. "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil reports. Also, Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez and Democratic strategist Joel Payne join CBS News with more on fact checking Walz' address.