Dive teams search North Texas lake after person fails to resurface, authorities say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas.
Doug Myers,
Giles Hudson

Dive teams are searching for an individual who went underwater Friday afternoon near Hidden Cove Park at Lewisville Lake.

According to The Colony Fire Department, crews from Lewisville and Hackberry are assisting in the search. Chief Scott Thompson said the call came in around 2:30 p.m.

Thompson said the person never resurfaced after going off the docks near Hidden Cove Park.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as they become available.

