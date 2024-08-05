DFW Restaurant Week is back for its 28th year

NORTH TEXAS — If you're not hungry yet, you soon will be: DFW Restaurant Week is here!

DFW Restaurant Week is an opportunity to taste the culinary delights of amazing North Texas chefs while serving local non-profits with some much-deserved donations.

The campaign is an expanded selection of prix-fixe menu dining options that include lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and Signature Experience dinners at restaurants in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties.

DFW Restaurant Week has raised nearly $12 million in donations for its charity partners over the past 27 years. It is North Texas' largest culinary event and the nation's second longest-running restaurant week campaign, according to the website.

This year's charity partners include the North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope, a Tarrant County non-profit that invests in children's well-being through evidence-based programs in child development, mental health, and family support.

Approximately 20 percent of the cost of each meal will be donated to NTFB in the Dallas area or Lena Pope in the Tarrant area.

For a full list of the restaurants participating, click here.