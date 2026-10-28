DFW Curling Club in Irving burglarized after grand opening

After years of planning and fundraising, the DFW Curling Club finally celebrated the opening of its own facility over the weekend. But right after, thieves broke into their brand-new facility in Irving, stealing a significant amount of tools and equipment.

"This weekend was kind of our first, we call it a First Rock tournament," said Brigitte Minucci, with the DFW Curling Club. "And it made everything worth it. All of our members, and our volunteers, were out here saying, 'I got teary-eyed the second I stepped on the ice.' So it was just very, very special."

But all of that excitement quickly turned to heartbreak. Minucci said just 20 minutes after she left the building Sunday night, the club was broken into.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects.

"Things have been vandalized, and there was stuff all over the place," she said. "We were so incredibly shocked."

She said burglars stole tens of thousands of dollars' worth of tools, tech equipment and athletic gear.

"They took a lot, unfortunately," Minucci said. "We actually have a huge national tournament coming up."

Minucci said other curling clubs are now stepping up to help, and a donation fund has been set up.

"I mean, truthfully, we just want our stuff back," she said. "Literally, we were wiped out."

She said Irving police are investigating, but so far, there are no leads.