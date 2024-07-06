DFR responds to morning 1-alarm fire at a Dallas recycling center

DALLAS -- Northbound Westmoreland Road at Interstate 30 is closed as firefighters work to extinguish a scrap metal fire at a recycling center in Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a one-alarm outdoor fire Saturday morning at 1729 N. Westmoreland Road on the grounds of CMC Recycling. They were able to contain the fire immediately before it spread to the surrounding structures, officials said.

DFR was dispatched around 9:13 a.m. after 911 calls reported black smoke coming from a large pile of trash.

Authorities say there are no injuries and no information on the cause of the fire.