Watch CBS News
Syndicated Local

DFR responds to morning 1-alarm fire at a Dallas recycling center

By Stacey Main

/ CBS Texas

DFR respond to morning 1-alarm fire at a Dallas recycling center
DFR respond to morning 1-alarm fire at a Dallas recycling center 00:42

DALLAS -- Northbound Westmoreland Road at Interstate 30 is closed as firefighters work to extinguish a scrap metal fire at a recycling center in Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a one-alarm outdoor fire Saturday morning at 1729 N. Westmoreland Road on the grounds of CMC Recycling. They were able to contain the fire immediately before it spread to the surrounding structures, officials said. 

DFR was dispatched around 9:13 a.m. after 911 calls reported black smoke coming from a large pile of trash.

Authorities say there are no injuries and no information on the cause of the fire.  

Stacey Main

Stacey A. Main is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She graduated from the University of North Texas with a radio, television and film degree and the University of Texas at Arlington with a journalism degree.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.