DeSoto shooting victim remembered as veteran, devoted father and friend

A 36-year-old man who was shot and killed Wednesday in a DeSoto neighborhood is being remembered by his partner as a devoted father, veteran, and someone who was always there for the people he loved.

Josephus Sanders was shot after an exchange of words with a man who lived across the street from him, according to DeSoto police.

Police arrested 32-year-old Joseph Bryant in connection with Sanders' death. Bryant is charged with murder and is being held at the DeSoto Jail as the investigation continues.

Sanders' partner, Timberly Smith, said she and Sanders began their relationship as friends before becoming a couple.

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"That's a love you can't describe," Smith said. "We had a bond that nobody could have a break."

Smith said there had been previous tension between Sanders and Bryant.

"Late March, early April, they got into it, had a physical altercation," Smith said. "The suspect's phone was broken."

According to police, surveillance video shows Bryant shooting Sanders after the two exchanged words. Bryant later surrendered to police.

Smith said she heard the shooting and has struggled to sleep since Sanders' death.

"I can still hear the pops. I can still hear Jojo," she said.

"I have not gone to sleep. I can't even think about sleeping," Smith said. "I don't want to sleep because the last place I slept was right there next to him."

Smith said Sanders was attending barber school while also pursuing a bachelor's degree in biochemistry.

He was also the father of two children.

"He has two children, two that will never see their father again because somebody else's father decided to take somebody else's father," Smith said.

Smith affectionately called Sanders "Jojo" and said he was a veteran who remained closely involved in the lives of his family members.

"He didn't miss anything," Smith said. "When I say he was active in everybody's life, it can be a sister, a cousin, his children, his mother, his daddy, whoever. If he tells you he's going to be there, he's going to be there."

Smith said that constant presence is what those closest to Sanders will miss as they mourn his death and celebrate his life.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information or video related to the shooting is asked to contact the DeSoto Police Department.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.