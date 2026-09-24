DeSoto neighborhood dispute ends with one man dead, another charged with murder, police say

An ongoing dispute between two men in a DeSoto neighborhood has left one dead and another jailed for murder, authorities said.

Joseph Bryant, 32, is accused of fatally shooting 36-year-old Josephus Sanders around 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Killdee Court, according to the DeSoto Police Department.

Bryant is being held at the DeSoto Regional Jail awaiting arraignment, police said.

Officers found Sanders unresponsive in the street with an apparent gunshot wound and began lifesaving measures. Sanders was taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

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Investigators say Sanders and Bryant knew each other, lived on the same street, and had been involved in a longstanding dispute.

Police say surveillance video from a residence appears to show Sanders walking down the street before Bryant approached him. After a brief verbal exchange, authorities say the video shows Bryant shooting Sanders at close range and driving away.

About 90 minutes later, Bryant returned to the scene at the request of police and surrendered with help from family members, authorities said.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Anyone with additional information or video is encouraged to contact the DeSoto Police Department.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.