DeSoto ISD implements a backpack ban for grades 6-12

DeSOTO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – DeSoto ISD has announced they are banning backpacks for the remainder of the school year.

Specifically, students in grades six through 12 are no longer allowed to bring backpacks to school starting Monday, April 24 until the last day of school, Thursday, May 25.

The school district said it's "in order to reduce any potential distractions and concerns and to facilitate a smooth remainder of the school year...this measure is being taken out of an abundance of caution and to reduce safety concerns."

Students are allowed to bring a small clutch the size of a sandwich bag or a pencil bag for sanitary care or personal hygiene items.

Although the school district said the move is in an abundance of caution, they continued to say that high-traffic areas, common areas and areas around campuses will be monitored by security staff. Traffic in hallways during the school day will be limited.

Parents are also being asked to pick up students as immediately as possible at the end of the school day.

CBS News Texas reached out to the school district for further comment, but did not hear back.