Denton mall evacuated, closed over gas leak, officials say

A Denton mall is being evacuated after a gas leak was detected on Wednesday afternoon, city officials said.

According to the City of Denton Fire Department, at about noon, a gas leak was found outside the Barnes & Noble entrance at the Golden Triangle Mall, located at the intersection of Loop 288 and I-35E.

The fire department said in a social media post that "the wind is pushing the gas fumes into the mall."

Mall officials confirmed to CBS News Texas that everyone inside will be evacuated out of an abundance of caution, and the mall will close until further notice as crews work to repair the gas line.

"The safety of our guests, tenants, and staff is our highest priority," mall officials said in a statement.

City officials are asking residents to avoid the area.