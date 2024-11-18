Blown-over 18-wheelers close two major highways in North Texas

DENTON – Severe storms on Monday morning closed two major highways in North Texas.

The southbound lanes of I-35 are shut down at Milam Road in Denton after two 18-wheeler trucks were blown over. The Denton Police Department said one of them, a Walmart truck, landed on a pickup truck. It happened sometime after 9 a.m. Monday, when a squall line bringing strong wind and gusts was blowing through the area.

TxDOT

The Denton Fire Department also responded to the scene to deal with hazmat cleanup. The highway will be shut down for a few hours, the department said on social media.

There is no service road in the area. People trying to get from Sanger to Denton can use Cowling Road or Rector Road as alternates to get around the crash scene and back onto I-35.

Westbound 635 shut down

Another 18-wheeler was blown over across the westbound lanes on 635 and Valley View Road, near the border of Farmers Branch, Dallas and Irving.

TxDOT

Westbound traffic on 635 is being forced to exit at either Valley View Road, the President George Bush Turnpike or Las Colinas Boulevard.

There is no timetable for how long the highway may be closed.