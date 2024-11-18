Clear skies across North Texas following line of severe storms

NORTH TEXAS – Monday is a First Alert Weather Day due to rain and storms during the morning hours.

There were scattered storms throughout North Texas Monday morning, bringing heavy rain and strong wind gusts ahead of the morning commute.

Severe thunderstorm warnings as well as a tornado watch were in effect for most of North Texas during the early morning hours but fizzled out by 10 a.m.

Monday morning, most of North Texas was under a slight threat of severe storms.

CBS News Texas

Scattered showers arrived in North Texas around 6 a.m. and by 7 a.m., the line made its way into Dallas-Fort Worth.

CBS News Texas

With that line, winds gusted up to 60 mph. Rain chances were at 100% by 9 a.m.

The showers will shift to the east before 12 p.m. Clear conditions are expected in the afternoon and evening hours and a cold front is on the way by midweek, prompting another First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday.