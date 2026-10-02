Two Denton Guyer High School students taken into custody after gun found in backpack, officials say

Two Denton Guyer High School students, one an adult and the other a juvenile, were taken into custody Friday after a gun was found in a student's backpack, school officials said.

Both students face school discipline and possible criminal charges, according to Denton ISD.

The two, who have not been identified, were detained after school administrators received a report from students that another student had made a comment about a gun, the district said.

"We can confirm a juvenile student was taken into custody and an adult student was arrested," Denton police said.

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A school resource officer and campus administrators responded immediately and identified a second student. Officials said they found a gun in the student's backpack, and the student was arrested without incident.

"No known threats were made toward students or staff," Denton ISD said.

District officials credited the students who reported the concern and praised the response by the school resource officer and campus administrators.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.