Denmark reacts after wife of Trump aide Stephen Miller posts image of U.S. flag covering Greenland

Denmark on Sunday made its displeasure known after the wife of one of President Trump's most influential aides posted a social media picture of Greenland painted in the colors of the United States flag.

Katie Miller — wife of Mr. Trump's deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller — put the contentiously altered image of the Danish autonomous territory on her X feed late Saturday, hours after the U.S. military operation against Venezuela.

Her post had a single word above it: "SOON."

Denmark's ambassador to the U.S., Jesper Moeller Soerensen, reacted on Sunday with his own post saying "we expect full respect for the territorial integrity" of Denmark, above a link to Katie Miller's image.

"We are close allies and should continue to work together as such," Soerensen said of Denmark's relationship with the U.S. He added that both countries "work together to ensure security in the Arctic" and his "significantly boosted its Arctic security efforts" in 2025, an example of how it takes their "joint security seriously."

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen also responded on social media, calling Miller's post "disrespectful" but adding that it "doesn't change anything" about his country's independence.

"Our country is not for sale and our future is not determined by social media posts," Nielsen said in a statement translated from Greenlandic. "We are a democratic society with autonomy, free elections and strong institutions. Our position is clearly rooted in international law and in internationally recognized agreements. It stands."

Mr. Trump has repeatedly made clear that he wants Greenland to become an annexed part of the United States.

Moves edging towards that goal by his government — including his appointment of an envoy to the Danish territory — have drawn the ire of both Copenhagen and the European Union.

Stephen Miller is widely seen as the architect of much of Mr. Trump's policies, guiding the president on his hardline immigration policies and domestic agenda.

U.S. allies in Europe were rattled by Mr. Trump's military operation in Caracas on Saturday, during which the ousted Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured from their home. They are now being held by U.S. authorities in New York and will face federal charges related to drug trafficking and working with gangs designated as terrorist organizations, which Maduro has denied.

Mr. Trump has said the United States will now "run" Venezuela indefinitely and tap its huge oil reserves.

In Greenland's case, Mr. Trump has claimed that making the Danish territory part of the United States would serve U.S. national security interests, given its strategic location in the Arctic. Greenland is also rich in key critical minerals used in high-tech sectors.

Katie Miller was deputy press secretary under Mr. Trump at the Department of Homeland Security during his first term.

She later worked as communications director for then-Vice President Mike Pence and also acted as his press secretary.