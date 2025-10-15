Democratic state Rep. Gina Hinojosa joins race for Texas governor

A new Democratic candidate has entered the race for Texas governor.

State Rep. Gina Hinojosa announced early Wednesday morning that she is entering the race to unseat Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, joining Andrew White in the Democratic field.

Hinojosa has been an advocate for increased education funding and a critic of taxpayer-funded savings accounts for children attending private school. According to her website, her campaign will focus on lowering costs for families, defending public schools, expanding access to healthcare, and reining in corporate influence in politics.

"Our fight right now is against billionaires and corporations who are driving up prices, closing neighborhood schools and cheating Texans out of basic healthcare," she said in her campaign video. "That's who Abbott works for."

Her first campaign event is on Wednesday night in the Rio Grande Valley, where she is from.

Hinojosa is a mother and a civil rights and union lawyer. Before she was elected to represent Austin in the Texas House in 2016, Hinojosa served on the Austin ISD school board.

Democratic primary for Texas governor

White, of Houston, is hoping to follow in his father's footsteps.

His father, Mark, was governor of Texas between 1983 and 1987. This is the second time White has campaigned for the state's highest office in eight years – he ran in 2018 but lost to Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez in the primary runoff.

"I'm the same person I was in 2017, but back in 2017, the party was a little bit different," White said in an interview with CBS News Texas. "We were talking about identity politics, and I didn't quite fit the mold. Now, I'm the same person today as I was back then, but I think the party is ready for me because Democrats want a candidate who can win in November, and I'm the right candidate for that."

White calls himself an independent Democrat as he takes on Abbott.