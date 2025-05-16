Deep Ellum Foundation gifts vacant building space to artists

Deep Ellum is known for its vibrant arts community, but studio space can be expensive. An innovative new program is providing vacant buildings to artists free of charge.

For artist Ebony Lewis, each day begins with a mission — to create magic in her studio in Dallas' Deep Ellum neighborhood.

"This piece is called 'Ode to Be Seen,'" Lewis said as she applied the finishing touches to her latest painting.

She explained that the cloud in her artwork represents uncertainty.

"It allows me to work out all the negative thoughts I tell myself and put a positive spin on them," Lewis said.

Lewis finds solace in her artwork. Painting became her refuge after a painful experience as a teenager.

"I first started painting in ninth grade, after my father passed away. I randomly walked into a Home Depot, and they were offering classes. My mom said, 'You should do that,'" she recalled.

Now, decades later, Lewis receives her studio space free of charge, thanks to the Deep Ellum Foundation.

"We saw similar programs using vacant spaces and decided to bring the concept to property owners here in Deep Ellum to see if they'd be open to hosting pop-up galleries in their empty buildings," said Veronica Young, a manager with the Deep Ellum Foundation.

Young works with Main Street property owners to offer vacant spaces to artists like Lewis for temporary exhibits.

"Right now, we have three spaces being used by different artists. We have a couple more opening soon, and we hope to fill them quickly," Young said.

Lewis believes the initiative has been a game-changer.

"We've showcased over 25 artists in this space without the burden of high overhead costs. It allows me to give back in the way I want to," she said.

A few doors down, a former shoe store has been converted into another space for Dallas artists to display their creations.

"We've found endless inspiration bouncing around ideas about what else we could do with vacant spaces. I think it brings out the best of the culture," said James Maker, one of the artists involved.

Maker, whose latest piece is called 'The Hollow Man,' uses steel sculpture to express deep emotions.

"He's a low-poly steel sculpture that I made to remove sorrow from my life. I started with a 3D model, broke it down into flat sheets, laser-cut them, and welded them together," Maker explained.

For Lewis, the program is not just about displaying her work—it's also about mental and emotional well-being.

"This is my happy place. It's my free therapy," she said.

The pop-up spaces are helping artists financially and emotionally as they bring color and creativity to Deep Ellum.

"The arts are the heartbeat of a community, especially in a place like Deep Ellum," Lewis said.

The Deep Ellum Foundation plans to expand the program, adding two more vacant buildings, bringing the total to five spaces where artists can grow and share their work with the community.