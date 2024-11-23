Deep Ellum Block Party celebrates music, art and community spirit

DALLAS – Deep Ellum is more vibrant than ever this Saturday, transforming into a celebration filled with music, art and community spirit.

Headlined by the Polyphonic Spree and Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan, the Deep Ellum Block Party has events and activities for everyone to enjoy - regardless of age and background - all coming together to pay tribute to the rich tapestry of musicians who have shaped the iconic neighborhood.

"Deep Ellum Block Party is about celebrating all the best things about Deep Ellum in one spot, on one day," event brainchild Damany Daniel told CBS News Texas. "So that's why it's more than just music, it's more than just nightlife, it's all day [and] all night. So whatever your version of Deep Ellum is, we want you to find it here today."

Daniel explained that the inspiration for the block party came from last year's celebration of Deep Ellum's 150th anniversary, which included a large music festival. Attendees expressed a desire for an event that not only spotlighted music, but was "more for the neighborhood."

The Block Party will showcase an eclectic mix of genres, including blues, punk and cumbia, reflecting the diverse musical talent found across Deep Ellum's more than 25 venues every week of the year.

The day will also include live mural creations, an artist market, antique cars and a family zone. As the sun sets, exclusive reunions, mashups and genre-specific showcases will light up iconic venues throughout the district. Local restaurants will offer their best dishes with drink specials and deals.

"As a father, the music we knew is very important. We had to have music here, because Deep Ellum has been the home of the Dallas music scene and many parts of the music scene in other parts of the country for a long time," Daniel said. "So what I'm really excited about is what we call the block party backyard, the elements are more than just music."