2 people shot, 1 killed after fight escalates overnight in southeast Fort Worth, police say

An investigation is underway after the Fort Worth Police Department said a fight escalated into a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers said they responded to the 4100 block of East Berry Street in the southeast part of the city shortly after 2:20 a.m. after a fight was reported. However, police said they were told upon arrival that a shooting had unfolded.

One man, who remains unidentified as of publication, was found with a gunshot wound at the scene, according to police. While first responders did attempt life-saving measures, the victim was declared dead at the scene.

The department said a second gunshot victim was reported to have been taken to a nearby hospital via private vehicle. Police said that the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was last known to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Fort Worth Police ask anyone with more information to contact the department by calling 817-392-4222. Anonymous tips can also be shared with Tarrant County Crime Stoppers online or by calling 817-469-8477.