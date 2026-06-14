Man killed in shooting near Ridgela Country Club in Fort Worth, police say

Fort Worth homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting near the Ridgela Country Club Saturday morning.

At about 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call on the 4000 block of Ridgela Country Club Drive, police said. it was not immediately clear where the shooting took place; The address corresponds to the Ridgela Estates condo complex, several single-family homes and part of the golf course.

Officers and paramedics found a man suffering from gunshot wound. They attempted to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity will not be released until the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office determines next of kin, police said.

Police said the circumstances around the shooting are under investigation, but preliminary information suggests it may be an isolated incident. Detectives are actively interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence, the department said.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. Anyone with information is asked to call the FWPD at 817-392-4222 or the Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.