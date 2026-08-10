Suspect accused of shooting, killing man in car in Fort Worth taken into custody after standoff, police say

An investigation is underway after the Fort Worth Police Department said a man was found fatally shot inside a car late Sunday night, and a suspect was taken into custody after a standoff

Officers said they responded around 8:40 p.m. to a shooting call along the 5600 block of Talons Crest Circle. They arrived and reportedly found a man inside a vehicle, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

While life-saving measures were attempted by first responders, Fort Worth Police said he was declared dead at the scene. As of publication, he has not been publicly identified.

The department said it's believed the victim knew the suspect and that the suspect is known to others at the scene. The suspect, according to Fort Worth Police, was barricaded in a nearby residence overnight, and officers worked to get the suspect into custody.

Police later announced on Monday morning that the suspect was eventually taken into custody. The suspect has not yet been publicly identified.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4330. Anonymous tips can also be shared with Tarrant County Crime Stoppers online or by calling 817-469-8477.