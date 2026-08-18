3 people killed in North Texas fire, Parker County crews report

The Parker County Emergency Services District (ESD) says a blaze that broke out Monday night killed three people.

Fire Chief Nicholas Wells said in a statement shared Tuesday morning that the fire was reported around 9:50 p.m. along Lake Country Drive near Weatherford. Initial reports indicated three people in the engulfed building were unaccounted for at that time.

Wells said crews from ESD 6, who arrived on the scene immediately, began to try to get the flames under control and get access to the structure. Eventually, Wells said firefighters got inside and found two victims at first, finding the third victim shortly thereafter. All three victims were confirmed dead at the scene.

Wells noted that mutual aid assistance was requested from both the Cresson Volunteer Fire Department and the North Hood County Volunteer Fire Department. He also said the Parker County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire, including the cause and origin.

No further information was available as of publication. Wells shared condolences to the victims' loved ones from Parker County ESD 6.