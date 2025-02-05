Multiple lanes closed on I-635 and Hwy. 161 after deadly crash in Irving

IRVING — Lanes on I-635 and the President George Bush Turnpike are closed in Irving due to a deadly multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

The Irving Police Department said lanes are closed on eastbound I-635 and northbound on George Bush near MacArthur Blvd. Cameras from the Texas Department of Transportation show only one lane of eastbound 635 is getting through eastbound.

Service roads are accessible, and traffic will be diverted onto Las Colinas Blvd. for Hwy. 161 and at MacArthur Blvd. for I-635, police said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is taking over the investigation.