Officer fatally shoots armed man in North Texas, police department says

An investigation is underway after the Melissa Police Department said an officer fatally shot a man officials said was armed during an incident late Sunday night.

The department said officers responded to a home along East Melissa Road near State Highway 121 around 11:30 p.m. Police said they encountered the man during a situation with someone else.

During the incident, Melissa Police said an officer fired his service weapon, and the man faced gunshot wounds. While the man was provided medical aid at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital, the department said he later died of his injuries.

As of publication, neither the man who died nor the officer involved in the shooting have been publicly identified. Nobody else was hurt in the incident.

Melissa Police said the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, in accordance with department policy. The Texas Rangers are also handling the criminal investigation into the shooting.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office processed the crime scene, according to Melissa Police. The Anna Police Department and Princeton Police Department also offered assistance.

Melissa Police said it would not release additional information for the time being since the investigation remains active.