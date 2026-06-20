Young man killed in McKinney shooting, police say

An investigation is underway after the McKinney Police Department said a young man was fatally shot in an apartment complex parking lot late Friday evening.

Officers said they responded around 8:30 p.m. to the Larkin Apartments, located along West White Street. They found 19-year-old Jose Herberto Martin inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the neck. While Martin was taken to a hospital, he later died of his injuries.

McKinney Police said its Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the shooting. As of publication, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's crime tip line at (972) 547-3480. Tips can also be submitted via email to crimetipline@mckinneytexas.org. Tips can be shared anonymously.