Man found shot to death in Fort Worth home, police say

Fort Worth Police are investigating after a deadly shooting was reported overnight in the north part of the city.

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. Saturday to a residence along the 8300 block of Riverside Drive. When they arrived, police said they found a man lying in the residence with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers also said another man was inside and that the department noted he surrendered to them with his hands raised. He was detained without further incident.

Police said Fort Worth Fire arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The department said both men knew each other and that the detained man is being interviewed by homicide detectives.

As of publication, neither man has been publicly identified.

Anyone with information related to this is asked to call the police at 817-392-4222. Anonymous tips can also be shared with Crime Stoppers by calling 817-469-TIPS (8477).