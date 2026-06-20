Teen killed in deadly North Texas crash between motorcycle, 18-wheeler, police say

A teenager is dead after the Euless Police Department said a crash unfolded late Saturday morning along a busy highway.

The department said it happened shortly after 11 a.m. along North Industrial Boulevard, near Texas 183. While initial details are scant as of publication, Euless Police said the crash involved a motorcycle and an 18-wheeler. Officers also said the victim was 15 years old, but have not publicly shared the victim's identity.

The crash remains under investigation.