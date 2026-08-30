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Woman fatally stabbed in east Fort Worth, police say

By
Matthew Ablon
Matthew Ablon is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Matthew Ablon

/ CBS Texas

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An investigation has been launched after the Fort Worth Police Department said a woman died after a stabbing overnight in the eastern part of the city.

Officers said they responded to the 2100 block of Handley Drive around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, but were then redirected to the 6000 block of Oakland Hills Drive, about two miles away. When they arrived there, officers said they found a woman with apparent stab wounds. While firefighters arrived and provided aid, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of publication, the victim has not been identified. Fort Worth Police also said a person of interest was detained, but that individual has also not yet been identified.

Details about what preceded the stabbing were also not immediately available.

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