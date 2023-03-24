Watch CBS News
Deadly crash on I-20 in Dallas shuts down freeway

By Giles Hudson

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - One person is dead after a crash early Friday on I-20 in Dallas.

It happened just before 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-20 near Bonnie View Road.

According to the Dallas County sheriff's office, a motorcycle rider has died. There are no other details yet on what happened.

The freeway is expected to be closed for several hours while deputies investigate.

Traffic is being forced off the freeway onto I-45. 

