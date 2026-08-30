Crash in North Texas leaves woman dead, infant with suspected serious injuries, DPS says

A crash that unfolded early Friday morning just outside of Forney left a woman dead and an infant with injuries, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the crash happened around 4:25 a.m. along US-80 near FM 460. The agency said its preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of an Infiniti QX3 made an unsafe left-lane change. At that time, a Chevrolet Silverado was heading east on US-80 in the right lane.

The agency said the Infiniti then hit the Silverado, causing the truck to lose control, hit a concrete barrier, and roll over. The truck came to rest on its roof. The Infiniti continued on, but hit a concrete barrier.

Inside the Infiniti were a driver and two passengers. DPS said nobody in that vehicle was hurt.

However, DPS said the driver of the pickup, 39-year-old Juana Berenice Chavez Ojeda of Forney, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later died. Also inside the pickup was an eight-month-old baby, who was also taken to a hospital with what the agency said were suspected serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.