Joni Lamb, Daystar Television Network founder, dies at 65 after health decline, ministry says

Daystar Television Network president and founder Joni Lamb has died, the ministry announced Thursday, saying a recent back injury worsened ongoing health challenges.

Lamb, 65, co‑founded Daystar in 1993 with her late husband, Marcus, and helped grow it into one of the world's largest Christian TV networks. She spent nearly 40 years on‑air and in leadership, shaping the network's ministry and global reach.

The network is based in Bedford, a North Texas suburb between Dallas and Fort Worth.

Board praises Lamb's faith and legacy

The Daystar Board of Directors praised her faith, leadership and legacy in a statement.

"Joni's love for the Lord and for the people we serve shaped this ministry from the beginning," the Daystar board said. "We grieve her loss, and we are grateful for the legacy of faith she leaves behind."

Her family is requesting prayers and privacy.

Health challenges detailed by ministry

Daystar said Lamb had been dealing with serious private health challenges before a recent back injury "compounded those challenges and led to a more serious medical situation than anyone had anticipated."

The ministry said her condition worsened in recent days despite medical care and "the prayers of so many around the world."

Memorial plans and leadership continuity

Memorial details will be announced later, according to Daystar.

Meanwhile, Daystar says its mission continues, with an executive leadership plan already in place.

"Previously, (Joni Lamb) worked with the board to ensure an executive leadership team was in place so that the ministry would continue uninterrupted," the release said.

Programming to continue with tributes

Programming will continue as scheduled, with on‑air tributes planned.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.