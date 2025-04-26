Day 3 of 2025 NFL Draft: Cowboys address key needs

The 2025 Dallas Cowboys draft class is officially set.

Jaydon Blue Getty Images

Day 3 might not have the pomp and circumstance of day one, but the picks between rounds three and seven can make or break a team's draft.

The Dallas Cowboys came in looking to address the need for a skill position player, and they wasted no time doing that in the 5th round.

Dallas selected Texas running back Jaydon Blue with the 149th overall pick.

Blue had the second-highest 40-yard dash in this year's combine, running a 4.38. Blue is not considered a "power back" at just 5'9, but his incredible speed and agility make him hard to bring down.

Blue is just coming off his best season at Austin, where he rushed for 730 yards and scored eight touchdowns.

"I'm willing to go in there and pass protect to put my body on the line for the team, and I'm just willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win," Blue said. "That's all I'm about. I'm a team guy, so whatever I need to do to put the team in the best position to win, I'm willing to do."

The Cowboys' job was not done in the 5th round, though.

Shemar James Getty Images

The team traded a 5th and 6th round to move up and select Florida linebacker Shemar James with the 152nd overall pick.

During his time in Gainesville, James recorded 165 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and five sacks.

James will not only add to the Cowboys' linebacker depth, but he will look to be a key contributor on special teams.

"I was kind of surprised," James said. "I met with, I would say almost all 32 teams. So, every time a team popped up, I was clinching my phone a little bit tight, so I'm just glad that the Dallas Cowboys picked me."

Three out of the next four picks were used to beef up the offensive and defensive lines.

The Cowboys went with Oregon offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius with the 204th overall pick in the 6th round, making him the second guard picked by Dallas in this draft.

Ajani Cornelius Getty Images

Although he spent his college career at right tackle, Cornelius played guard through high school and says he is comfortable in whichever position Dallas puts him in.

Cornelius stands at 6'5 and weighs 315 pounds and has 50 career starts to his name for both Oregon and Rhode Island.

Cornelius describes himself as a "mauler" in the run game, but also says he is a technician in the pass game.

The Cowboys stuck with the trenches to start round seven by picking UCLA defensive tackle Jay Toia with the 217th overall pick. Toia is listed at 6'2 and weighing a colossal 342 pounds. His large frame will be able to occupy a lot of space, and he excels at something the Cowboys desperately needed last season: stopping the run.

During his time at UCLA, Toia notched 91 combined tackles, three sacks and nine tackles for loss.

Speaking of size, the Cowboys used their second 7th-round pick (239th overall) on Clemson running back Phil Mafah. He is listed at 6'1, 234 pounds, giving him the size to be able to pass protect.

Phil Mafah Getty Images

In just the last two seasons, Mafah has rushed for 2,080 yards and scored 21 touchdowns. He was a huge part of Clemson's success on offense and will look to do the same in Dallas.

Mafah, along with Blue, will join a stacked running back room where they both are expected to compete for the starting job.

Finally, we have Maryland defensive tackle Tommy Akingbesote going 247th overall, making him the Cowboys' final 2025 draft pick.

As a former basketball athlete, Akingbesote offers enough athleticism to be moved around different spots on the defensive line.

He comes in at 6'4, 306 pounds, and is coming off a season where he recorded a career-high 32 tackles for the Terrapins.

Whether all of these players make the starting lineup in Week 1 is anyone's guess, but they can now say that they are official members of the Dallas Cowboys.

All nine of them will be in Frisco for the rookie minicamp starting in early May.