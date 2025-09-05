Darth Vader's lightsaber sells at auction for over $3.6 million

A lightsaber Darth Vader used in the Star Wars films "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi" sold at auction Thursday for more than $3.6 million.

The iconic prop had been estimated to sell for between $1 and $3 million, according to the auction site Propstore, which hosted the bidding. There were 31 bids, with the winning one at $3,654,000.

"Wielded by both David Prowse" — the Darth Vader actor — "and stunt performer Bob Anderson, this is the primary dueling prop created for Vader's character in both Empire and Jedi," the site says. "It saw extensive use during the filming of both movies and is one of the most memorable film props from the original trilogy."

The lightsaber was sold in a Los-Angeles based auction of over 1,000 Hollywood costumes, props and more. Brandon Alinger, the CEO of Propstore, said they received a "cold call" about the lightsaber on a Friday afternoon — a "gentleman called in and said, 'I have a lightsaber.'"

"We were able to work out not only which character used it, but exactly how it's used," Alinger told CBS News, "and you can see the small steel post that comes out of the top of it here, that's how they actually mounted the blade on it."

Darth Vader's lighstaber shown on Aug, 6, 2025. NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images

Propstore says the lightsaber was made from a 1950s camera flash bulb attachment and "expertly modified by the production team into a lightsaber." It says the piece "bears authentic signs of wear" that "serve as compelling evidence of the lightsaber's direct involvement in the action — testament to its film-used authenticity."

"It's really an unprecedented piece," Alinger said.

The auction, which is ongoing through Saturday, was offering virtual and in-person bidding at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. It was expected to net around $10 million.

contributed to this report.