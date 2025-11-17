DART reviewing Plano's new proposal that could head-off a voter election to withdraw from the transit agency

The City of Plano formally submitted a new proposal to DART on Friday that, if approved, could keep the city as a member of the transit agency.

It has been more than one week since the city council decided to give residents the final say this spring on whether to leave DART.

Three other member cities, Irving, Farmers Branch, and Highland Park have also called for citizen elections after disputes with DART.

"I'm hopeful that DART and the cities can continue their dialogue," Michael Morris, the Director of Transportation for the North Central Council of Governments, said.

Under the plan presented to DART, Plano proposed extending its agreements for the next five years, from 2026 through 2031. Plano wants DART to continue providing rail service and express buses, but discontinue its standard bus service, demand-response and other non-rail transit services by January 1, 2029. The city says it's open to discussing paratransit services to remain compliant with federal law.

In exchange, starting next year, Plano wants DART to return a phased portion of its annual sales tax contribution to the city, starting with 25% next year, 35% in 2027, 45% in 2028, and 50% from 2029 through 2031.

DART's Chief Communications Officer Jeamy Molina told CBS News Texas the agency has received Plano's proposal and is now reviewing its feasibility.

Morris said the city is keeping an open mind about canceling the election if it strikes a deal with DART.

"At least Plano has told me, 'Look, if there's a resolution to this particular problem, we're all ears. We can always take down our particular call for an election,'" said Morris.

A City of Plano spokeswoman confirmed that.

Morris said if there is an election, and Plano residents vote to withdraw from DART, all rail and bus service to the city will end. If other cities withdraw from DART, it could have an impact on the upcoming FIFA World Cup event in North Texas next summer.

Morris said DART will still run its light rail between DFW International Airport and the City of Dallas, but may not offer service to Irving, which sits between the two.

"We have one or two stations in Irving. That would be an awkward situation, because trains probably wouldn't stop at those particular stations," Morris said. "What do those particular people say? We would have to have dynamic message signs or some ability to communicate to these potential guests to get to one of the other rail stations."

Molina said DART has not received any new proposals from Irving, Farmers Branch or Highland Park.

