DART bus drops into uncovered road hole after metal plate shifts, injuring 15

Fifteen passengers were hospitalized early Thursday after a DART bus dropped into a roadway hole on Harry Hines Boulevard when the metal plate covering the opening shifted, according to Dallas Fire‑Rescue.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. in the 6300 block of Harry Hines, near Exchange Parkway, and officials said the bus "ended up in a hole."

Four patients were taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital, four to Baylor University Medical Center, and seven to Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

Six people, including the driver, declined EMS transport, officials said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.