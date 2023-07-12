Dangerous heat returns to North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Heads up! Your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team has posted Weather Alerts for today and Thursday for the dangerous heat.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for North Texas through 9 p.m. Thursday.

Feels-like temperatures will be as high as 114° in a few communities.

Let's take this dangerous heat seriously. Take frequent breaks while outdoors, drink lots of water and check your back seat, so that your kids and pets are not left behind.

Otherwise, today, we'll see sunny skies. Actual high temperatures will be in the low 100s.

We'll see mostly sunny skies on Thursday with highs around 104°.

The heat will stick around for Friday and Saturday.

Highs will be in the low 100s Friday and Saturday under a mix of sun and clouds.

On Sunday, we might get a brief break from the triple digit high temperatures due in part to a cold front.

That front could produce a couple of isolated showers and storms in parts of North Texas Sunday. For now, the chance of rain is 20%. We'll keep an eye on the forecast for you. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s.