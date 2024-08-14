Dangerously high temperatures prompt heat alerts for North Texas this weekend, into next week

NORTH TEXAS – Sizzling hot temperatures are welcoming students back to class this year and there's a string of triple-digit afternoons ahead.

The heat advisory issued on Tuesday has been extended for North Texas through Wednesday evening. It will likely be extended again into Thursday.

CBS News Texas

There's a hot and muggy day ahead. Temperatures are starting off in the lower 80s, but it still "feels-like" the upper 80s across the Metroplex Wednesday morning.

There's lots of sunshine ahead, so remember to stay hydrated. When the kids head home temperatures will be around 101 degrees, but it will feel closer to 109 degrees.

CBS News Texas

The heat will continue to build heading into the weekend as high pressure will shift directly overhead.

Get ready for the hottest temperatures North Texas has seen this year.

The First Alert Weather Team has issued weather alerts for dangerous heat starting this Saturday into next week. "Feels-like" temperatures climb over 110 degrees.

CBS News Texas

No relief is in sight for the next seven to 10 days so remember those heat safety precautions as temperatures reach near-record levels.

CBS News Texas

Tropical Storm Ernesto will strengthen into a hurricane as it nears the Turks and Caicos Islands later on Wednesday.

CBS News Texas

Ernesto will continue to organize and strengthen as it heads to Bermuda this weekend, impacting the island as a Category 2 or 3 hurricane.

Even though Ernesto will remain well off the East Coast of the United States, life-threatening swell and rip currents will impact the coast later this week.

CBS News Texas