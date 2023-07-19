Watch CBS News
Dangerous heat continues with a chance for weekend rain

By Erin Moran

CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Weather Alert is extended into Thursday for the Excessive Heat Warning and a weak front brings a brief break to the streak of triple digits this weekend.

Some grassfires have been breaking out over the last 24 hours. We've talked about high temps, low humidity and gusty winds being a recipe for fires.

Needless to say, the fire threat is elevated through Friday.

The fire threat is one concern here in North Texas. The other is the excessive heat. The National Weather Service extended the Excessive Heat Warning for most of us into Thursday evening.

Most of North Texas will still be under an Excessive Heat Warning Thursday an we may transition fully to a Heat Advisory by Friday.

The weekend still features a little cooldown as a weak front moves in. Very low rain chances on Saturday – it's more likely that areas south of 20 and into Central Texas will have a better chance of seeing rain.

But at least we get a couple days with highs in the 90s!  

Erin Moran
July 19, 2023

