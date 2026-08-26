Melati, Dallas Zoo's 20-year-old "supermodel" Sumatran tiger, euthanized after age-related decline

Melati, a 20-year-old Sumatran tiger and longtime resident of the Dallas Zoo, has been euthanized after age-related health problems began to impact her quality of life, officials said.

"This is never a decision our teams take lightly," the zoo said in a statement. "In Melati's case, it was the most compassionate choice we could make to prevent further discomfort and allow her to pass peacefully."

Zoo staff said Melati, the oldest tiger participating in the Sumatran tiger Species Survival Plan, had been closely monitored as she grew older, with her treatment and daily care adjusted as needed.

Her health had worsened in recent weeks, according to the zoo. Preliminary findings from a necropsy found that she suffered from kidney disease, which can occur in aging cats.

Dallas Zoo

Melati came to the Dallas Zoo in 2009 and became well known among the staff members who cared for her.

"Known as the supermodel of our tiger building, she was beautiful, smart, fiercely independent, and always made you work for her trust," the zoo said.

Although Melati never gave birth to cubs, zoo officials said she showed interest in young tigers being raised by staff and would spend time near them.

The zoo said her reaching 20 years old marked an unusually long life for a tiger and reflected years of care from the teams responsible for her health and well-being.

"Melati had a personality all her own, and those who knew her best will remember her as a queen in every sense of the word," the zoo said. "Rest easy, Melati. You will be deeply missed."